Earnings Summary: Everything you need to know about Copart’s Q3 2025 report
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a leading online vehicle auction company, has announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and net profit.
- In the three months ended April 2025, revenues increased to $1.21 billion from $1.13 billion in the prior-year period
- Services revenue grew 9.3% annually, which was partially offset by a 2.1% decrease in Vehicle Sales revenue
- At $406.6 million, third-quarter net income was up 6.4% year-over-year
- On a per-share basis, earnings rose to $0.42 in the third quarter from $0.39 last year
- Q3 gross profit rose 5.1% annually to $552.3 million; operating income was $451.5 million in the April quarter, up 3.3%
- Total operating expenses increased 10.2% year-over-year to $760.2 million during the three months
