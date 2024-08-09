Categories Earnings, Energy

Earnings Summary: Everything you need to know about Evergy’s Q2 2024 report

Electricity company Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues and profit.

  • Second-quarter 2024 earnings, on a reported basis, increased to $0.90 per share from $0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter
  • Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $0.90 per share in Q2, compared to $0.81 per share last year
  • June-quarter net income was $207.0 million, compared to $179.1 million in the same period last year
  • Total revenue increased 7% to $1.45 billion in Q2 from $1.35 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6425 per share, payable on September 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 20
  • The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 earnings and adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.73 per share to $3.93 per share
  • Evergy also confirmed its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4% to 6% through 2026, off the original $3.65 midpoint of the 2023 guidance

