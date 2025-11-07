Earnings Summary: Everything you need to know about Franklin Resources’ Q4 report

Asset management company Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) on Friday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenues.
- The company reported net income of $117.6 million or $0.21 per share for the September quarter, compared to a loss of $84.7 million or $0.19 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, Q4 net income came in at $357.5 million or $0.67 per share, vs. $315.2 million of $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Operating revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $2.34 billion during the three months
- Q4 operating income was $85.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $150.7 million in the prior-year quarter
- Assets under management totaled 1.66 trillion at the end of September 2025, slightly lower than last year’s $1.68 trillion
- The Company repurchased 2.6 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $67.1 million during the quarter
- On September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $5.5 billion; including the company’s direct investments in consolidated investment products, the number was $6.7 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MNST Earnings: Monster Beverage reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2025
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), a leading producer of energy drinks and other beverages, on Friday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Third-quarter net sales increased
Infographic: How Expedia (EXPE) performed in Q3 2025
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results. Revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $4.4 billion. Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. increased 40% to $959 million
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 2Q26 Key Numbers
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results. Net revenue was $1.77 billion compared to $1.35 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss was $133.9