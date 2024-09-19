Earnings Summary: FactSet Q4 2024 profit rises on higher revenues

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), a leading provider of data analytics services, reported a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 when its revenues grew about 5%.
- The company reported revenues of $562.2 million for the August quarter, up 4.9% from the prior year period
- Organic annual subscription value plus professional services rose 4.8% annually to $2.27 million in Q4
- Operating margin rose by 110 bps to 22.7%; adjusted operating margin came in at 35.8%, up 240 bps from the prior year
- Q4 earnings, on an adjusted basis, increased 23.8% annually to $3.74 per share; unadjusted EPS rose 38% to $2.32
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects organic annual subscription value to grow 4-6%
- Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion
- The management is looking for adjusted operating margin in the range of 36% – 37% for FY25
- Adjusted net income is expected to be between $16.80 per share and $17.40 per share in fiscal 2025
