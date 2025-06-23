Earnings Summary: FactSet Systems Q3 2025 revenue rises 5.9% YoY

Data analytics service provider FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) on Monday reported a decline in third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings, despite an increase in revenues.
- The company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues increased 5.9% year-over-year to $585.5 million
- Organic Annual Subscription Value was $2.30 billion in the May quarter, up 4.5% year over year
- Q3 earnings, on a reported basis, declined 5.4% year-over-year to $3.87 per share; adjusted earnings per share dropped 2.3% to $4.27
- Net income was $148.5 million in the third quarter, vs. $158.1 million in the prior-year quarter
- At 33.2%, operating margin was down approximately 350 basis points year-over-year in Q3; adjusted operating margin dropped by 270 basis points to 36.8%
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects organic Annual Subscription Value to grow between $100 million and $130 million
- Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion, and adjusted operating margin in the 36-37% range
- Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $16.80 to $17.40 in FY25
