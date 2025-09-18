Earnings Summary: FactSet Systems Q4 adjusted earnings rise on higher revenues

Data analytics service provider FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Fourth-quarter revenue increased 6.2% year-over-year to $596.9 million; Organic ASV (Annual Subscription Value) was $2.37 billion at August 31, 2025, up 5.7% YoY
- Organic revenues grew 4.5% year over year to $587.3 million in the final three months of fiscal 2025
- Earnings per share, on a reported basis, were $4.03 in the fourth quarter, up 73.7% from the prior year
- On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter earnings increased 8.3% year-over-year to $4.05 per share
- Operating margin was 29.7% in the August quarter, up around 700 bps YoY; adjusted operating margin dropped 200 bps annually to 33.8%
- For fiscal 2026, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $2.423 billion to $2.448 billion; the AVS growth forecast is 4%-6% for the year
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $212.1 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 30% from last year
- Q4 free cash flow increased to $178.1 million from $137.2 million in the comparable period a year earlier
