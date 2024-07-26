Earnings Summary: Franklin Resources reports 8% growth in Q3 2024 revenue

Asset management company Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) on Friday reported an increase in revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
- Third-quarter net income decreased to $174.0 million or $0.32 per share from $227.5 million or $0.44 per share last year
- Adjusted net income was $326.4 million or $0.60 per share in Q3, vs. $326.1 million or $0.63 per share in the prior-year quarter
- June-quarter operating income declined to $222.5 million from $314.9 million in the corresponding period of 2023
- Adjusted operating income came in at $424.9 million in Q3, compared to $476.8 million in the same quarter last year
- Total assets under management were $1.65 trillion on June 30, 2024, representing a $1.9 billion growth during the quarter
- At the end of the quarter, cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $5.6 billion; including the company’s direct investments in consolidated investment products, it was $6.8 billion
- The company repurchased 4.3 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $101.5 million during the quarter
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2024 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4.9% year-over-year to $5 billion. Organic sales increased 9%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $731
Key takeaways from Visa’s Q3 2024 earnings report
Credit card behemoth Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) this week reported mixed results for the June quarter, with earnings matching expectations and sales slightly missing the view. Both numbers grew in
Southwest Airlines (LUV): A look at the airline’s performance in Q2 2024
Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) were up over 6% on Thursday after the company beat earnings estimates for the second quarter of 2024. The stock has gained 4%