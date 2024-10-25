Earnings Summary: HCA Healthcare reports Q3 2024 financial results

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) on Friday announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
- Third-quarter revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $17.5 billion
- Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.27 billion or $4.88 per share in Q3 from $1.08 billion or $3.91 per share a year earlier
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.27 billion in the September quarter, compared to 2.88 billion in the third quarter of 2023
- Cash flows from operating activities were $3.52 billion during the three months
- During the third quarter, capital expenditures totaled $1.19 billion, excluding acquisitions
- In the whole of fiscal 2024, capital expenditure, excluding acquisitions, is estimated to be approximately $5 billion
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 4.95 million shares of its common stock for $1.8 billion
- The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share, to be paid on December 27, 2024
