Earnings Summary: Henry Schein (HSIC) reports higher Q1 2025 profit
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), a provider of healthcare solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, Monday reported an increase in net income for the first quarter of 2025.
- At $3.2 billion, first-quarter sales remained broadly unchanged YoY; sales rose 1.4% on a constant currency basis
- Net income for the quarter increased to $110 million or $0.88 per share from $93 million or $0.72 per share in Q1 2024
- Adjusted net income, excluding special items, was $143 million or $1.15 per share in Q1, vs. $143 million or $1.10 per share last year
- First-quarter adjusted EBITDA came in at $259 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $255 million in the year-ago quarter
- During the quarter, the company incurred $25 million in restructuring costs; it expects to achieve annual run-rate savings at the high end of its $75-$100 million goal by the end of 2025
- In Q1, Henry Schein repurchased around 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $71.58 per share, for a total of $161 million
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.80 to $4.94, representing a 1-4% growth
- It continues to expect full-year net sales to grow between 2% to 4% compared to last year
