Earnings Summary: Highlights of Airbnb’s (ABNB) Q4 2024 results

Accommodation booking platform Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has reported a profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss in the year-ago quarter.
- Fourth-quarter revenue increased 12% annually to $2.5 billion, primarily driven by growth in nights stayed on the platform
- The company generated $461 million of net income during the three months, compared to a net loss of $349 million in Q4 2023, and delivered a 19% net income margin
- On a per-share basis, earnings per share were $0.73 in the December quarter, compared to a loss of $0.55 last year
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $765 million, which represents a 31% adjusted EBITDA margin
- Airbnb generated $466 million of operating cash flow and $458 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter
- Its trailing-twelve-months free cash flow was $4.5 billion, representing a trailing-twelve-months free cash flow margin of 40%
- In Q4, nights and experiences booked increased 12% year-over-year, accelerating across all regions
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Snap (SNAP): Here’s a look at some of its strong points
Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) were down 2% on Friday. The stock has gained 3% over the past three months. The technology company delivered strong revenue and earnings growth
AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials Q1 2025 adj. profit rises on higher sales
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), a leading supplier of equipment and software for manufacturing semiconductor chips and flat panel displays, Thursday reported an increase in sales and adjusted earnings for
Cisco Systems (CSCO) bets on strong AI demand to drive growth
After starting the fiscal year on a weak note, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has regained momentum, reporting higher second-quarter revenue and profit that beat analysts’ estimates. The company is