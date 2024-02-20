Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Allegion’s Q4 2023 financial results
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a provider of security products and solutions, announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in net revenues.
- Allegion reported fourth-quarter 2023 net revenues of $897.4 million, which is up 4.2% year-over-year
- On an organic basis, revenues moved up 2.6% annually
- Net income decreased to $118.6 million or $1.34 per share in Q4 from $135.3 million or $1.53 per share a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, Q4 earnings were $1.68 per share, vs. $1.69 per share in Q4 2022
- Operating margin and adjusted operating margin increased to 17.8% and 22.0%, respectively, during the three months
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects revenue to grow 1.5%-3.5%, with an estimated organic revenue growth of 1-3%
- The estimated full-year adjusted earnings is between $7.00 per share and $7.15 per share
- The company is looking for available cash flow between $540 million and $570 million for fiscal 2024
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Home Depot (HD) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales were $34.8 billion, down 2.9% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 3.5%. Net earnings were $2.8
Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report Q4 2024 results. Here is what to expect
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has emerged as the frontrunner in providing cutting-edge solutions to enterprises for ramping up their generative AI deployments. The chipmaker is thriving on the rapid transition
Hasbro vs. Mattel: Here’s how these toymakers fared in Q4 2023
Leading toymakers Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported their fourth quarter 2023 earnings results this month. Both companies performed differently, with Hasbro coming out of a