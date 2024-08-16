Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Amcor’s Q4 2024 financial results
Packaging solutions provider Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.
- Fourth-quarter net income increased to $257 million or $0.18 per share from $181 million or $0.12 per share a year earlier
- Adjusted earnings per share was $0.21 in the June quarter, up 9% year-over-year on a comparable constant currency basis.
- Net sales decreased to $3.53 billion in the June quarter from $3.67 billion in the prior year period.
- Gross profit was $754 million in the three months, up from $722 million in Q4 2023
- For fiscal 2024, the company reported net sales of $13.64 billion, compared to $14.69 billion in the prior year
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 72 cents to 76 cents.
- The guidance for full-year adjusted free cash flow is between $900 million to $1 billion
