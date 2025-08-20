Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Analog Devices’ (ADI) Q3 2025 results
Semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) on Thursday reported a double-digit growth in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter revenue climbed 25% year-over-year to $2.88 billion
- Net income rose to $518.5 million or $1.04 per share from $392.2 million or $0.79 per share in the prior-year quarter
- During the quarter, the company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders – $0.5 billion in dividends and $1.1 billion in share repurchases
- On a trailing twelve-month basis, operating cash flow was $4.2 billion and free cash flow was $3.7 billion, or 40% and 35% of revenue, respectively
- For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the management forecasts revenue of $3.0 billion, +/- $100 million
- It is looking for a reported operating margin of approximately 30.5%, +/-150 bps, and an adjusted operating margin of approximately 43.5%, +/-100 bps, at the midpoint of this revenue outlook
- The management projects reported earnings per share of $1.53, +/-$0.10, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.22, +/-$0.10 for Q4
- The ADI board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share, payable on September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 2, 2025
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
IPO News: Picard Medical files for US IPO amid growth push
After a modest start to the year, IPO activity gained momentum in the second quarter, despite lingering macro headwinds and policy uncertainty. Technology and healthcare companies continue to dominate the
What to expect when Dollar General (DG) reports Q2 2025 earnings
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past three months. The discount retailer is scheduled to report its earnings
Earnings Preview: CrowdStrike (CRWD) likely to report mixed results for Q2 2026
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) had a mixed start to fiscal 2026, reporting higher first-quarter revenue and lower earnings. The company is ramping up investments in its AI-native