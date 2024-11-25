Earnings Summary: Highlights of Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2024 financial results

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), a provider of personal care and home fragrance products, on Monday reported an increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024.
- The company reported net sales of $1.61 billion for Q3, higher than the $1.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter
- On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings per share increased to $0.49 from $0.48 in the same period of fiscal 2023
- Net income, including special items, came in at $106 million in the October quarter, compared to $119 million in the corresponding period last year
- On a per-share basis, reported earnings decreased to $0.49 in Q3 from $0.52 in the prior-year quarter
- For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales to decline between 6.5% and 4.5%, compared to $2.91 billion last year
- Q4 earnings, on a per-share basis, are expected to be between $1.94 and $2.07, compared to $2.55 in the fourth quarter of 2023
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects net sales to decrease 2.5-1.7%, vs. $7.43 billion in fiscal 2023
