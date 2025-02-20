Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Baxter International’s Q4 2024 report
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) on Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. The medical device maker’s sales increased modestly during the quarter.
- Fourth-quarter sales from continuing operations were $2.75 billion, up 1% on a reported basis and 2% on a constant currency basis
- US sales from continuing operations in Q4 totaled $1.51 billion, remaining flat on a reported basis
- International sales from continuing operations edged up 1% annually $1.24 billion during the three months
- Medical Products & Therapies sales were flat at reported rates and grew low single digits at constant currency rates
- Pharmaceutical sales grew high single digits at both reported and constant rates
- The company reported a net loss of $512 million or $1.00 per share for Q4, compared to net income of $245 million or $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Gross margin decreased 13% year-over-year to $959 million in Q4 from $1.1 billion a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share for the December quarter, down 9% YoY
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q3 2025 earnings results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported earnings results for the third quarter of 2025. Revenue was $38.38 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $6.70
Walmart Q4 adj. profit rises on higher sales; beats estimates
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Thursday reported higher sales and adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2025. Earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. The retail giant's net sales increased
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q4 2024 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue declined 15% year-over-year to $1.10 billion. Net loss attributable to Hasbro Inc. was $34.3 million, or $0.25