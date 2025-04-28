Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Earnings Summary: Highlights of BetMGM (MGM) Q1 2025 financial results
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Monday reported first-quarter 2025 results for BetMGM LLC, a sports betting and i-Gaming operator in North America jointly owned by the company and Entain plc.
- Net Revenue increased 34% YoY to $657 million, continuing acceleration with strong underlying player engagement metrics
- iGaming net revenue increased 27% from last year, driven by leading iGaming offering
- Handle, which refers to the total amount of money that has been wagered by all bettors, rose 29% year-over-year
- Average Monthly Actives rose 6% annually, reflecting strong growth in iGaming players, partially offset by improved OSB approach to player segmentation and management
- EBITDA increased to $22 million, benefitting from one-time accounting items offset by the impact of customer-friendly sports results
- The management reaffirmed its expectations for FY25 to be ‘EBITDA positive’, and net revenue guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion
- It also reiterated expectations of Online Sports to be ‘Contribution positive’ for FY 2025
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 2.5% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, primarily due to higher US franchise advertising revenues, higher supply
Earnings Preview: Microsoft expected to report higher Q3 revenue, profit
Tech behemoth Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is preparing to report its third-quarter 2025 results, amid expectations for a year-over-year increase in revenue and earnings. The company has performed well recently,
What to expect when eBay (EBAY) reports its Q1 2025 earnings results
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) were down slightly in midday trade on Friday. The stock has gained 8% year-to-date. The ecommerce giant is slated to report its earnings results