Earnings Summary: Highlights of Cardinal Health’s (CAH) Q4 2024 results
Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), a leading pharmaceuticals distributor, on Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $59.9 billion, mainly reflecting strong sales growth in the core business segment
- Revenue for the Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment increased 13% to $55.6 billion in Q4
- The Global Medical Products and Distribution segment increased by 2% to $3.1 billion during the three months
- Operating earnings more than tripled to $401 million in the fourth quarter
- Net income, on a reported basis, was $235 million or $0.96 per share in Q4, vs. a loss of $56 million or $0.22 per share a year earlier
- Adjusted earnings increased 29% to $1.84 per share from $1.43 per share in the prior-year quarter
- In the full fiscal year, operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow reached all-time highs of $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively
- The company raised adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2025 to $7.55-$7.70 from the previous forecast of ‘at least’ $7.50
