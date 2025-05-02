Earnings Summary: Highlights of Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q1 2025 report

Financial services company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE: CBOE) on Friday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
- Cboe’s first-quarter earnings per share increased 21% YoY to a record high of $2.37
- Net Income allocated to common stockholders increased 20% annually to $249.4 million during the three months
- On an adjusted basis, earnings climbed 16% from last year to $2.50 in Q1, an all-time high
- At $565.2 million, March-quarter revenue was up 13% year-over-year, setting a new record
- Total operating expenses were $211.3 million in the first quarter, vs. $219.7 million in the prior-year quarter
- The company raised its FY25 organic revenue growth target to mid-to-high-single digits, from the earlier forecast for mid-single digits growth
- It also reaffirmed the Cboe Data Vantage organic revenue growth target for FY25 at mid-to-high-single digits
- The management continues to expect full-year adjusted operating expense to be in the $837-$852 million range
