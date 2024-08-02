Earnings Summary: Highlights of Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 2024 results

Financial services company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE: CBOE) on Friday announced an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the June quarter.
- Q2 earnings were $1.33, down 15% from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the impairment of intangible assets recognized in the Digital reporting unit
- On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.15 per share in Q2, up 21% and in line with the quarterly record from the first quarter of 2024
- Second-quarter net revenue increased 10% annually to a record high of $513.8 million
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects net revenue to grow in the range of 6% to 8%, which is up from the previous guidance of 5-7%
- The management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted operating expense guidance at $795-$805 million
