Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Cintas’ (CTAS) Q1 2026 financial results
Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading uniform rental company, has announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
- First-quarter revenue increased 8.7% to $2.72 billion from $2.50 billion in last year’s first quarter
- Organic revenue growth for Q1, adjusted for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 7.8%
- Net income increased 8.7% to $491.1 million in the August quarter from $452.0 million in the prior-year quarter
- On a per-share basis, Q1 earnings rose 9.1% to $1.20 from $1.10 in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2025
- The management raised its FY26 revenue guidance to the range of $11.06-11.18 from the previous forecast in the range of $11.00 billion to $11.15 billion
- Full-year earnings per share guidance has been updated to the range of $4.74-4.86 from the previous outlook of $4.71- 4.85
- In fiscal 2026, the effective tax rate is expected to be 20.0%, which is unchanged from fiscal 2025
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Costco (COST) reports higher Q4 sales and earnings; EPS beats estimates
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on Thursday reported an increase in sales and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings also exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The Issaquah,
CarMax (KMX) stock falls after tariff-fueled early buying drags down Q2 sales
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported disappointing results for the second quarter of FY26, triggering a stock selloff on Thursday following the announcement. Sales and profit declined YoY and missed Wall
Main takeaways from Accenture’s (ACN) Q4 2025 earnings report
Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) dropped over 1% on Thursday, despite the company delivering better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The top and bottom line numbers saw