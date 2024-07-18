Earnings Summary: Highlights of Cintas’ (CTAS) Q4 2024 report

Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) on Thursday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth-quarter revenue was $2.47 billion compared to $2.28 billion in last year’s fourth quarter, an increase of 8.2%
- The organic revenue growth, adjusted for special items, was 7.5% in the May quarter
- Net income increased to $414.3 million in the fourth quarter from $346.2 million in the prior year quarter
- On a per-share basis, earnings increased about 20% year-over-year to $3.99 during the three months
- Q4 operating income moved up 16.3% to $547.6 million from $470.8 million a year earlier
- The company reported gross margin of $1.22 billion in Q4, compared to $1.08 billion in last year’s fourth quarter
- Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 49.2%, vs. 47.7% in Q4 2023
