Earnings Summary: Highlights of Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2024 results

Financial services company Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) on Wednesday reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024.
- First-quarter underlying net income decreased to $395 million from $560 million in the year-ago quarter
- On a per-share basis, underlying earnings were $0.79, compared to $1.10 in the same period of 2023
- Net income attributable to shareholders was $365 million in Q1, vs. $537 million a year earlier
- The bottom line was negatively impacted by an 8% decrease in revenues to $1.96 billion
- Citizens declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2024
- Total interest income increased 9% year-over-year to $2.61 billion during the three months
- Total non-interest income was $517 million in Q1, compared to $485 million last year
