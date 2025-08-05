Earnings Summary: Highlights of Duke Energy’s Q2 2025 results

Energy holding company Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting higher revenues and adjusted earnings.
- Second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $1.25 per share from $1.18 per share in the corresponding quarter last year
- On an unadjusted basis, Q2 earnings were $1.25 per share, vs. $1.13 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Total operating revenues increased to $7.51 billion in the second quarter from $7.17 billion in Q2 2024
- Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment income was $1.19 billion in Q2, compared $1.09 billion last year
- Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment income remained unchanged year-over-year at $6 million in Q2
- The management reaffirmed its FY25 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $6.17 to $6.42 per share
- It continues to expect the long-term adjusted EPS growth rate to be between 5% and 7% through 2029, off the 2025 midpoint of $6.30.
