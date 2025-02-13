Earnings Summary: Highlights of Duke Energy’s Q4 2024 financial results

Energy holding company Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) Thursday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth-quarter 2024 reported earnings were $1.54 per share, compared to $1.27 per share in the prior-year quarter
- On an adjusted basis, December-quarter earnings increased to $1.66 per share from $1.51 per share in Q4 2023
- At $7.36 billion, fourth-quarter operating revenue was higher than the $7.21 billion reported in the prior-year quarter
- Q4 net income was $1.19 billion, compared to $991 million in the corresponding quarter last year
- The company introduced 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $6.17 to $6.42
- It also extended its long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2029, off the 2025 midpoint of $6.30
- In Q4, the Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business recognized segment income of $1.21 billion, compared to segment income of $1.14 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023
