Earnings Summary: Highlights of Exelon Corporation’s Q2 2023 results

Electric utility company Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- The company reported an unadjusted net Income from continuing operations of $0.34 per share for Q2, compared to $0.41 per share in the prior-year period
- Adjusted operating earnings decreased to $0.41 per share in the June quarter from $0.44 per share in the second quarter of 2022
- The management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted operating earnings guidance in the range of $2.30 to $2.42 per share
- In the first half of the year, Exelon deployed $3.6B of investments needed to lead the energy transformation for its customers
- It is on track to execute the remaining $7.2 billion of investments in the second half
