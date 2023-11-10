Earnings Summary: Highlights of Fidelity National Information’s Q3 2023 report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses, has reported results for the third quarter of 2023.
- Third-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations, including special items, rose to $0.44 from $0.36 last year
- On an adjusted basis, Q3 earnings came in at $0.94 per share, down 7% from $1.01 per share the company earned in Q3 2022
- Revenues moved up 3% annually to $2.49 billion in the third quarter; organic revenue growth is 4%
- The management revealed plans to repurchase approximately $500 million of shares in the fourth quarter of 2023
- The company said it expects full-year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $14.60 billion to $14.65 billion, including both continuing and discontinued operations
- Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in the range of $6.10 billion to $6.15 billion
