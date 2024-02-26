Earnings Summary: Highlights of Fidelity National Information’s Q4 2023 report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses, reported operating results for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Fourth quarter earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.11, down 39% from the prior-year period
- Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, dropped 4% from last year to $0.94 per share in Q4
- Including discontinued operations, Q4 earnings and adjusted earnings were $0.42 per share and $1.67 per share, respectively
- Fourth-quarter revenue decreased 1% as compared to the prior-year period to approximately $2.5 billion
- The company raised its share repurchase target to at least $4.0 billion by year-end 2024, from the earlier goal of at least $3.5 billion
- Fidelity outperformed its Future Forward expectations in 2023; raised Future Forward expense savings goal for 2024
- The board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share, payable on March 22, 2024
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $10.10 billion to $10.15 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Salesforce (CRM) likely to report higher Q4 revenues and profit
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be publishing its fourth-quarter 2024 results next week, amid expectations for a year-over-year increase in revenues and earnings. Of late, the
What to expect when Macy’s (M) reports Q4 2023 earnings results
Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose over 2% on Friday. The stock has gained 31% over the past three months. The retailer is scheduled to report its fourth quarter
Earnings Summary: Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reports Q4 2023 results
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading media and entertainment company, has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Q4 revenue was $10.28 billion, down 7% from the