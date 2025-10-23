Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) Q3 2025 report
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), a major producer of copper, gold, and molybdenum, announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025.
- In Q3, net income attributable to shareholders was $674 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $526 million or $0.36 per share in Q3 2024
- On an adjusted basis, Q3 earnings rose to $722 million or $0.50 per share from $556 million or $0.38 per share last year
- During the quarter, consolidated sales totaled 977 million pounds of copper, 336 thousand ounces of gold, and 19 million pounds of molybdenum
- Third-quarter revenues increased to $6.97 billion from $6.79 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024
- The company produced a total of 912 million pounds of copper, 287 thousand ounces of gold, and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in the third quarter
- For fiscal 2025, the management forecasts consolidated sales to be around 3.5 billion pounds of copper, 1.05 million ounces of gold, and 82 million pounds of molybdenum
- For the fourth quarter, the company targets to produce 635 million pounds of copper, 60 thousand ounces of gold and 21 million pounds of molybdenum
