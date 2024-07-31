Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Humana’s Q2 2024 report
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, reported a decrease in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024 when its revenues grew in double digits.
- Second-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, dropped to $6.96 per share from $8.94 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Including special items, Q2 net income came in at $5.62 per share, vs. $7.66 per share in the same period last year
- June quarter revenues increased to $29.54 billion from $26.75 billion in the year-ago quarter
- The management revised its FY2024 EPS guidance, on a reported basis, to about $12.81 from the previous forecast of $13.93
- The company affirmed its full-year adjusted earnings guidance at $16.00 per share, and the Insurance segment benefit ratio at around 90%
- As of June 30, 2024, days in claims payable was 41.6 days, which represents a decrease of 0.9 day from March 31, 2024
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MO Earnings: Highlights of Altria’s Q2 2024 report
Tobacco giant Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a decrease in revenue and flat earnings on an adjusted basis. Net revenues
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025, down 14% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased 30% to $280
Boeing (BA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 15% year-over-year to $16.9 billion. GAAP net loss was $1.43 billion, or $2.33 per share,