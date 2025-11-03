Earnings Summary: Highlights of IDEXX’s Q3 2025 report

Medical device company IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) on Monday reported higher revenues and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter revenue grew 13% year-over-year to $1.11 billion; sales rose 12% on an organic basis
- CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue increased 11% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis
- Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy revenue growth was 17% on a reported basis, and 14% organically
- Third-quarter earnings per share were $3.40, up 21% from last year; on a comparable basis, EPS growth is 15%
- The management raised its full-year revenue guidance range to $4.27-4.30 billion, or reported growth of 9.6-10.3%
- It also raised organic revenue growth guidance for FY25 to 8.8-9.5%, reflecting the operational performance benefits
- Reported operating margin outlook for the year has been raised to 31.6-31.8%
- The company updated its EPS outlook range to $12.81-13.01, incorporating a $0.33 increase at mid-point versus prior guidance
