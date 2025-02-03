Earnings Summary: Highlights of IDEXX’s Q4 2024 report

Medical device company IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) on Monday reported higher revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth-quarter revenues increased 6% annually to $954.3 million; organic revenue growth was 6%
- Net income attributable to shareholders moved up to $216.1 million in Q4 from $194.5 million a year earlier
- On a per-share basis, fourth-quarter earnings rose to $2.62 from $2.32 in Q4 2023
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $4.06 billion to $4.17 billion, reflecting a growth of 4-7%
- Full-year organic revenue growth is expected to be between 6% and 9%
- The management is looking for earnings of $11.74 per share to $12.24 per share for FY25, an increase of 10-15% on a reported basis
