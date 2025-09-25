Earnings Summary: Highlights of Jabil’s (JBL) Q4 2025 report

Manufacturing services company Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) on Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a sharp increase in revenue and earnings.
- Fourth-quarter net revenues increased to $8.25 billion from $6.96 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier
- Operating income, on a reported basis, was $337 million in the August quarter, vs. $318 million in Q4 2024
- Net income attributable to the company rose to $218 million in Q4 from $138 million a year earlier
- On a per-share basis, fourth-quarter earnings were $1.99, compared to $1.18 per share last year
- Q4 core earnings, adjusted for special items, increased to $3.29 per share from $2.30 per share in the year-ago quarter
- For the first quarter of 2026, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $7.7 billion to $8.3 billion
- The guidance for Q4 core earnings per share is between $2.47 and $2.87
- For fiscal 2026, the company is looking for revenues of $31.3 billion; core earnings guidance for FY26 is $11.0 per share
