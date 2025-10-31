Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Highlights of LyondellBasell’s Q3 2025 report
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB), a leading chemical company that produces polymers, has reported operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- On a reported basis, the company posted a net loss of $890 million or $2.77 per share for Q3, vs. earnings of $573 million or $1.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.
- On an adjusted basis, it was a profit of $330 million or $1.01 per share in the September quarter, compared to $626 million or $1.91 per share last year
- EBITDA was a loss of $480 million in the third quarter, vs. a positive EBITDA of $1.17 billion in the year-ago quarter
- Q3 sales and operating revenues decreased to $7.73 billion from $8.6 billion in Q3 2024
- The company reported cash from operating activities of $983 million for the quarter; it returned $443 million to shareholders through dividends
- The management expects year-end seasonality and lower operating rates to impact Q4 results across most businesses
Most Popular
ABBV Earnings: A snapshot of AbbVie’s Q3 2025 report
Pharmaceuticals company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) on Friday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, despite an increase in revenue. The company also raised its
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $5.13 billion. Organic sales increased 0.4%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company
Key highlights from Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q3 2025 earnings results
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenues and other income were $85.3 billion compared to $90 billion in the same period a