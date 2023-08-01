Earnings Summary: Highlights of Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings

MO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Altria’s Q2 2023 financial results Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues dipped 0.5% to $6.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net earnings

PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings results Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 54% year-over-year to $12.7 billion. Reported net income declined 77% to $2.3 billion, or $0.41 per share,