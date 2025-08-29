Earnings Summary: Highlights of NetApp’s (NTAP) Q1 2026 report

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP), a provider of intelligent data infrastructure, has reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026
- First-quarter revenue edged up 1% to $1.56 billion from $1.54 billion in the comparable period of FY25
- All-flash array revenue grew 6% year-over-year to $893 million in Q1, for an annualized net revenue run rate of $3.6 billion
- First-party and marketplace Public Cloud storage services revenue grew 33% year-over-year in the July quarter
- Net income declined to $233 million or $1.15 per share in Q1 from $248 million or $1.17 per share last year
- Total billings were $1.51 billion in the first quarter, up 4% year-over-year — the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth
- Cash provided by operations rose to a record high of $673 million in Q1; free cash flow was $620 million
- During the first quarter, the company returned $404 million to stockholders through share repurchases and cash dividends
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 2026 earnings jump on strong revenue growth
Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2026, driven by a double-digit growth in revenues. Second-quarter adjusted
Alibaba Group (BABA) Q1 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Revenue was $34.5 billion, up 2% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $6 billion,
Broadcom Q3 Preview: AI momentum and VMware synergies in focus
Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has carved a niche for itself in the AI race by offering custom-built AI chips for specific workloads. Having invested heavily in its AI portfolio, the