Earnings Summary: Highlights of Regions Financial Corp’s Q4 2024 report

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a year-over-year increase in earnings.
- Net income available to common shareholders was $508 million or $0.56 per share in Q4, compared to $367 million or $0.39 per share in Q4 2023
- The company reported $1.82 billion in total revenue for the quarter, compared to $1.81 billion last year
- Q4 net interest income remained broadly unchanged year-over-year at $1.23 billion
- Net interest margin was 3.55% in the December quarter, compared to $3.60% a year earlier
- Non-interest income came in at $585 million in the three months, vs. $580 million in the same period last year
- Total loans were $96.4 billion in Q4, vs. $98.3 billion last year; total deposits edged up to $126.5 billion from $126.4 billion in the prior-year quarter
