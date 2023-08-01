Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2023 results
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Industrial automation company also provided guidance for the full fiscal year.
- Rockwell reported a 13.7% year-over-year increase in third-quarter sales to $2.24 billion; organic sales were up 13.2%
- Total annual recurring revenue increased 17% year-over-year during the three-month period
- Net income attributable to the company was $400 million or $3.45 per share, compared to $298 million or $2.55 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022
- Cash flow generated by operating activities totaled $282 million in Q3, compared to $345 million a year earlier
- For fiscal 2023, the management expects earnings per share to be in the range of $12.46 to $12.86
- The guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share is $11.70 – $12.10
