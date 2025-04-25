Earnings Summary: Highlights of Schlumberger’s (SLB) Q1 2025 report

Energy infrastructure company Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) on Friday announced results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a YoY decline in revenues
- March-quarter revenue decreased 3% from last year to $8.49 billion
- Net income attributable to the company fell 25% annually to $797 million in the first quarter of 2025
- On a per-share basis, net income was $0.58 in the first quarter, which is down 22% from the prior-year quarter
- Excluding charges and credits, earnings per share declined 4% year-over-year to $0.72 during the three months
- Adjusted EBITDA was $2.02 billion in Q1, down 2% year-on-year; Cash flow from operations was $660 million
- In Q1, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share, payable on July 10, 2025
- In February, the company signed an agreement to purchase the operations of Interactive Network Technologies, a global leader in energy data visualization
