Earnings Summary: Highlights of Synopsys’ (SNPS) Q3 2025 results

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), a leading electronic design automation company, on Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

  • The company reported revenue of $1.74 billion for the third quarter, up 14% year-over-year
  • On a reported basis, earnings per share from continuing operations for the third quarter were $1.50, vs. $2.73 per share last year
  • Adjusted earnings per share declined to $3.39 in the July quarter from $3.43 per share in Q3 2024
  • Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter was $242.5 million, compared to $425.9 million in the prior-year quarter
  • The management expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $7.03 billion and $7.06 billion
  • On September 30, 2024, Synopsys completed the sale of its Software Integrity business

