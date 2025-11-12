Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Tencent Music’s (TME) Q3 2025 report
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), a leading music streaming platform in China, on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter revenues increased 20.6% year-over-year to RMB8.46 billion, primarily due to strong year-over-year growth in revenues from online music services
- Revenues from online music services were RMB6.97 billion, up 27.2% year-over-year; revenues from music subscriptions rose 17.2% to RMB4.50 billion
- Net income attributable to equity holders was RMB2.15 billion in Q3, representing a 36.0% year-over-year growth
- Earnings per ADS were RMB1.38 during the three months, compared to RMB1.01 in the prior-year quarter
- Monthly ARPPU grew to RMB11.9 in Q3 from RMB10.8 in the same period of fiscal 2024
- As of September 30, 2025, total cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, and short-term investments were RMB36.08 billion
