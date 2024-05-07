Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Highlights of TransDigm’s Q2 2024 financial results
TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG), a leading manufacturer and supplier of aircraft components, reported higher net sales and profit for the second quarter of 2024.
- Q2 net sales increased 21% to $1.92 billion from $1.59 billion in the prior year’s quarter
- Second-quarter net income came in at $404 million, which is up 33% from the same period of 2023
- On a per-share basis, March-quarter earnings climbed 31% annually to $6.97
- Adjusted earnings per share advanced 34% year-over-year to $7.99 in Q2 from $5.98 a year earlier
- The company reported an EBITDA of $1.02 billion for the second quarter, up 25% from $817 million in the prior-year quarter
- EBITDA as defined margin was 53.2% in Q2, compared with 51.3% in the corresponding quarter a year ago
- On April 22, the company completed the redemption of the $550 million of outstanding 2027 Subordinated Notes
- The management expects full-year 2024 net sales to be in the range of $7.68 billion to $7.80 billion
- Full-year net income is anticipated to be in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion
- Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $31.75 to $33.09 per share in fiscal 2024
