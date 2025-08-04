Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Waters Corporation’s (WAT) Q2 2025 results
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a provider of analytical instruments and software, reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Second-quarter sales increased 9% YoY to $771 million, exceeding the guidance range; in constant currency, sales grew 8%
- On a per-share basis, June quarter earnings rose to $2.47 from $2.41 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Excluding special items, adjusted earnings per share grew 12% to $2.95 from $2.63 for the second quarter of 2024.
- Net income was $147.1 million in Q2, compared to $142.7 million in Q2 2024
- The Instruments division grew mid-single-digits in constant currency, with continued strength in instrument replacement
- Recurring revenue rose 11% in constant currency in Q2, with a 9% Service growth and double-digit Chemistry growth
- The management raised its full-year 2025 constant currency sales growth guidance to 5.5-7.5%
- It also raised the full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $12.95 to $13.05
