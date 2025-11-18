Earnings Summary: Highlights of Weibo Corporation’s Q3 2025 report

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB, a leading social media company based in China, reported a year-over-year decline in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Net revenues decreased 5% from last year to US$442.3 million in the third quarter; on a constant-currency basis, revenue declined 4%
- Advertising and marketing revenues dropped 6% annually to US$375.4 million; value-added services revenue was US$66.9 million, up 2%
- Net income attributable to shareholders declined to US$221.1 million in Q3 from US$130.6 million last year
- On a per-share basis, Q3 earnings were US$0.83, vs. US$0.50 per share in Q3 2024
- Adjusted net income was US$110.7 million or US$0.42 per share in the September quarter, vs. US$139.2 million or US$0.53 per share last year
- The company reported monthly active users of 578 million in September 2025; average daily active users were 257 million
- Income from operations was US$117.3 million in the September quarter, representing an operating margin of 27%
