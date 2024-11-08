Earnings Summary: How NRG Energy (NRG) performed in Q3 2024

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announced operating results for the third quarter of 2024. The integrated energy company also guided fiscal 2024 and 2025.
- September-quarter revenues decreased to $7.22 billion from $7.95 billion in the corresponding period of 2023
- Net loss available to the company’s stockholders was $784 million or $3.79 per share in Q3, compared to a profit of $326 million or $1.41 per share last year
- Q3 operating loss was $812 million, compared to an operating profit of $561 million in the third quarter of 2023
- The management raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2024 to $3.525-$3.675 billion from the previous forecast of $3.30-$3.55 billion
- The guidance for Free Cash Flow Before Growth has been increased to the range of $1.975 billion to $2.125 billion
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $3.725 billion and $3.975 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
After ending FY24 on an upbeat note, where’s Qualcomm headed next?
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is busy transforming itself from a wireless communication solutions provider into a connected computing company, to better serve customers in the AI era. The tech firm
Main highlights from Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Q2 2025 report
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) were up over 5% on Thursday. The stock has gained 26% over the past three months. The company delivered revenue growth for
Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) Q3 2024 revenue and profit decline YoY
Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting lower revenues and profit. Third-quarter revenue declined 2% annually to $5.70 billion. Revenues