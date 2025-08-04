Earnings Summary: IDEXX Q2 2025 profit rises on higher revenues

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a leading pet healthcare company, on Monday reported an increase in revenue and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Second-quarter revenue increased to $1.11 billion from $1.0 billion in the prior-year quarter, up 11%
- On an organic basis, revenue grew 9%, supported by CAG diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 9% as reported and 7% organic
- Net income was $294.0 million in Q2 2025, compared to $203.3 million in the prior-year quarter
- Earnings, on a per-share basis, climbed 49% year-over-year to $3.63 in Q2; EPS grew 17% on a comparable basis
- The management raised its full-year revenue guidance to $4,205-4,280 million, an increase of $90 million or around 2% at midpoint
- The guidance for full-year reported revenue growth is 7.7-9.7%; CAG diagnostics recurring revenue growth is expected to be 6.5-8.7% in FY25
- It expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $12.40 per share to $12.76 per share
