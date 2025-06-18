Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Jabil (JBL) reports financial results for Q3 2025
Manufacturing services company Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) has reported higher revenues and net income for the third quarter of 2025. The company also raised its fiscal 2025 guidance.
- Third-quarter net revenues increased to $7.8 billion from $6.8 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier
- Operating income, on a reported basis, was $403 million in the May quarter, vs. $261 million in Q3 2024
- Net income attributable to the company rose to $222 million in Q3 from $129 million a year earlier
- On a per-share basis, third-quarter earnings were $2.03, compared to $1.06 per share last year
- Q3 core earnings, adjusted for special items, increased to $2.55 per share from $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter
- For the fourth quarter of 2025, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $7.1 billion to $7.8 billion
- The guidance for Q4 core earnings per share is between $2.64 and $3.04
- The company is looking for revenues of $29 billion for fiscal 2025; the core earnings guidance for FY25 is $9.33 per share
