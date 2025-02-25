Earnings Summary: Keurig Dr Pepper Q4 2024 sales and adj. profit rise YoY

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) on Tuesday reported an increase in net sales and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.
- The soft drink maker reported Q4 net sales of $4.07 billion, up 5.2% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, sales rose 4%
- Operating income, on a reported basis, decreased 93.3% year-over-year to $63 million in the fourth quarter
- On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $144 million or $0.11 per share in Q4, vs. a profit of $693 million or $0.49 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, earnings per share was $0.58, up 5.5% from the prior-year quarter
- Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter more than doubled to $849 million; free cash flow came in at $687 million
- The management expects net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range for fiscal 2025, on a constant currency basis
- At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one-to-two percentage point headwind to full-year top and bottom-line growth
