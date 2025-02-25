Categories Consumer, Earnings

Earnings Summary: Keurig Dr Pepper Q4 2024 sales and adj. profit rise YoY

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) on Tuesday reported an increase in net sales and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.

  • The soft drink maker reported Q4 net sales of $4.07 billion, up 5.2% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, sales rose 4%
  • Operating income, on a reported basis, decreased 93.3% year-over-year to $63 million in the fourth quarter
  • On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $144 million or $0.11 per share in Q4, vs. a profit of $693 million or $0.49 per share last year
  • On an adjusted basis, earnings per share was $0.58, up 5.5% from the prior-year quarter
  • Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter more than doubled to $849 million; free cash flow came in at $687 million
  • The management expects net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range for fiscal 2025, on a constant currency basis
  • At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one-to-two percentage point headwind to full-year top and bottom-line growth

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

ZM Earnings: Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2025 report

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also issued guidance for the first quarter of 2026. Fourth-quarter adjusted

HD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Home Depot’s Q4 2024 financial results

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales totaled $39.7 billion, up 14.1% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.8%,

Earnings Preview: Stable energy drink sales keep Monster Beverage fizzing

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has restructured its alcohol segment to improve performance and growth under new management. Meanwhile, the brewer continues to innovate its portfolio with a focus on

Tags

fast foodFood and Beverages

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top