Earnings Summary: Key metrics from Workday’s (WDAY) Q2 2026 report

Cloud computing company Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) has announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenue and adjusted earnings grew in double digits.
- The company’s Q2 FY26 revenues grew 12.6% annually to $2.348 billion; Subscription revenues rose by 14.0%
- Second-quarter earnings, on a per-share basis, increased to $0.84 from $0.49 in the prior-year quarter
- Adjusted net income per share was $2.21 in Q2, compared to $1.75 in the same period last year
- Operating income was $248 million, or 10.6% of revenues, in the July quarter, compared to $111 million, or 5.3% of revenues, in Q2 2025
- Workday had a 12-month subscription revenue backlog of $7.91 billion, up 16.4% from the same period last year; total subscription revenue backlog rose 17.6% to $25.37 billion
- Operating cash flows moved up to $616 million in Q2 from $571 million in the comparable quarter of 2025; free cash flows were $588 million
- During the quarter, the company repurchased around 1.2 million shares for $299 million as part of its share repurchase programs
