Earnings Summary: Keysight Technologies reports Q4 2024 results

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a provider of test and measurement equipment, reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- October-quarter revenue was $1.29 billion, compared to $1.31 billion in the corresponding quarter last year
- The company reported a net loss of $73 million or $0.42 per share for Q4, on a reported basis, compared to a profit of $226 million or $1.28 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, it was a profit of $1.65 per share for the fourth quarter, vs. $1.99 per share in Q4 2023
- Cash flow from operations was $359 million during the three months, compared to $378 million in the year-ago period
- Free cash flow decreased to $328 million in the fourth quarter from $340 million in the comparable quarter last year
- As of October 31, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.80 billion
- For the first quarter of 2025, the management forecasts revenue in the range of $1.265 billion to $1.285 billion
- Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter are expected to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.71
