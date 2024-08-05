Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Linde reports an increase in Q2 revenue and profit
Linde plc (NASDAQ: LIN), a leading industrial gases and engineering company, has reported higher sales and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2024.
- June quarter sales moved up 1% year-over-year to $8.3 billion, and underlying sales increased by 3%
- Q2 operating profit came in at $2.2 billion; adjusted operating profit advanced 6% from last year to $2.4 billion
- Operating profit margin was 26.4% in Q2; on an adjusted basis, operating profit margin rose 140 basis points to 29.3%
- At $1.66 billion, reported net income was up 6% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024
- Second-quarter earnings, on a reported basis, increased 8% annually to $3.44 per share; adjusted earnings rose 8% to $3.85 per share
- The company expects full-year 2024 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $15.40 to $15.60, representing 9% to 11% growth
